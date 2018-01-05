Barcelona to sign Columbian national team footballer

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish club Barcelona will sign contract with footballer of Columbian national team Yerry Mina.

Report referring to the Mundo Deportivo, the representative of Catalonia will pay 10 million EUR in cash and 2-million-EUR bonus to 23-year-old midfielder of Brazilian club Palmeiras.

The contract will be valid until 2022. It was noted that the Columbian will join the Catalan club on January 8.

Yerry Mina previously played for Columbian clubs Deportivo Pasto, Santa Fe.

Since 2016 he has scored 3 goals in 9 matches as a player of the national team.