Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Barcelona are keen to offload three players.

Report informs citing ESPN, midfielder of the Turkish national team Arda Turan is also among them.

The club manager Ernesto Valverde keen to offload Paco Alcacer, Arda Turan and Rafinha.

Notably, E. Valverde replaced Luis Enrique this summer.