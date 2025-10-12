Barcelona not planning to extend Lewandowski's contract

Barcelona have no plans to extend the contract of star striker Robert Lewandowski, according to Report, which cites local outlet Sport.es.

The 37-year-old Polish forward, who joined the Catalan giants in 2022, is under contract until summer 2026, but the club is reportedly looking to move in a different direction.

While Lewandowski has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, sources close to the player say he does not intend to continue his career in the Gulf state.

So far this season, the veteran forward has scored 4 goals in 9 appearances across all competitions.