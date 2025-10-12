Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Barcelona not planning to extend Lewandowski's contract

    Football
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 12:49
    Barcelona not planning to extend Lewandowski's contract

    Barcelona have no plans to extend the contract of star striker Robert Lewandowski, according to Report, which cites local outlet Sport.es.

    The 37-year-old Polish forward, who joined the Catalan giants in 2022, is under contract until summer 2026, but the club is reportedly looking to move in a different direction.

    While Lewandowski has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, sources close to the player say he does not intend to continue his career in the Gulf state.

    So far this season, the veteran forward has scored 4 goals in 9 appearances across all competitions.

    Robert Lewandowski football Barcelona
    "Barselona" Levandovskinin müqaviləsinin müddətini uzatmaq istəmir
    "Барселона" не заинтересована в продлении контракта с Левандовским

    Latest News

    13:54

    Peskov: Possible Tomahawk deliveries cause concern

    Region
    13:31

    Houthis name condition for halting attacks on Israel

    Other countries
    13:20

    President of Pakistan: We will firmly defend the security of our country

    Other countries
    13:04

    Changeable weather with rain and thunderstorms expected in Azerbaijan on October 13

    Ecology
    12:49

    Barcelona not planning to extend Lewandowski's contract

    Football
    12:33

    Media: President of Cameroon plans to rule until age 100

    Other countries
    12:20

    Hackers leak data of 5.7 million Qantas customers

    ICT
    12:03

    Sharif: Pakistan to give tough response to any provocation from Afghanistan

    Other countries
    11:47
    Photo

    Film about Azerbaijani alpinist wins award in Italy

    Individual sports
    All News Feed