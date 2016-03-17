Bakcell becomes an official sponsor of “UEFA European U-17 Championship Azerbaijan 2016”

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony dedicated to signing a sponsorship agreement between Bakcell and the Local Organizing Committee of the “UEFA European U-17 Championship Azerbaijan 2016” has taken place at the main office of Bakcell.

According to the terms of the said sponsorship agreement, signed by the General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA), the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of the European Championship Mr. Elkhan Mammadov and the Chief Executive Officer of Bakcell LLC Mr. Richard Shearer, along with provision of financial support to the organizational activities of the championship which isto be held on 5-21 of May in Azerbaijan, Bakcell will also provide the officials of the Local Organizing Committee with mobile devices and communication services as the official mobile communications partner of the tournament.

“Hosting the major sporting events has become a tradition in Azerbaijan. Being the people’s mobile operator, we in our turn, are also committed to supporting such events. We have done a lot of work towards the continuous development of football in Azerbaijan within the frames of our partnership with AFFA. We have been an official sponsor of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup hosted in Azerbaijan previously as well. We would like to thank AFFA for giving us the opportunity to exert our best efforts to support the UEFA European U-17 Championship, that will be held this year in Baku”, says Bakcell CEO Mr. Richard Shearer.

The General Secretary of the AFFA Mr. Elkhan Mammadov: “We are very pleased to note that since the year 2012, Bakcell demonstrates its solidarity not only with the AFFA, butwith whole Azerbaijani football in general. As you know, we have also cooperated with Bakcell during organization of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup hosted in Azerbaijan in 2012. And now Bakcell will become an official sponsor of the UEFA European U-17 Championship that will be held in Baku on 5-21 of May this year. At the same time,“Manchester United Soccer School” project is being successfully implemented in partnership with Bakcell. I hope we will continue our effective cooperation in the future as well”.

It should be noted that the FIFA European U-17 Championshipis held amongst the U-17 national teams of the member associations of UEFA since 2001.The last time this championship was held in 2015 in Bulgaria.