Azerbaijani referees will judge at UEFA Europa League

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ The FIFA referee Aliyar Agayev was appointed to another international game.

Report informs the youngest referee will manage the game, "Vorskla" (Ukraine) - "Zilina" (Slovakia) in Champions League third qualifying round.

Rza Mammadov and Zeynal Zeynalov will help him as line judges, Rahim Hasanov will be an assistant referee.

Referee observer of the meeting will be Edgar Staynborn from Germany and UEFA representative Markku Lehtola from Finland.

It will be the highest level game managed by A. Agayev in continental competitions.