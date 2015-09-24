Azerbaijani referee receives a new assignment

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani referee inspector Asim Khudiyev received a new assignment. Report informs, A.Khudiyev will evaluate the work of judges of II round football match of Europa League between "Besiktas" (Turkey) - "Sporting" (Portugal).

The match will be held on October 1, at the Olympic Stadium "Ataturk", Istanbul. Judges of the match has not been announced yet.

Earlier the AFFA said that UEFA representative at the match between "Rubin" (Russia) - "Bordeaux" (France) will be Orkhan Huseynzadeh.