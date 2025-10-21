Azerbaijani referee Elchin Masiyev to officiate Europa League match
Football
- 21 October, 2025
- 10:20
Azerbaijani FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev has been appointed to officiate a UEFA Europa League group stage match, Report informs, citing the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).
Masiyev will be the main referee for the third-round clash between Belgian side Genk and Spanish club Real Betis.
He will be assisted by Elshad Abdullayev and Parvin Talibov, with Tural Gurbanov serving as the fourth official. German referee Robert Schröder will oversee the VAR system, while Azerbaijani official Nijat Ismayilli will act as AVAR.
The match is scheduled to take place on October 23 at the Cegeka Arena in Genk, Belgium.
Latest News
10:44
IMF: Foreign reserves of Azerbaijan's Central Bank to reach $11.9B by 2026Finance
10:41
Ganja hosting regional conference on Role of Religious Leaders in Building Inclusive SocietyReligion
10:34
Video
Official welcome ceremony held for President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Astana - UPDATEDOther
10:32
Azerbaijan Railways preparing to enter carbon credit market with ADB supportFinance
10:27
Barcelona plans to extend Ferran Torres' contractFootball
10:23
Photo
Qaradagh solar plant marks 1 billion kWh milestoneEnergy
10:21
Biden completes course of radiation treatment for prostate cancerOther countries
10:20
Azerbaijani referee Elchin Masiyev to officiate Europa League matchFootball
10:15
Photo