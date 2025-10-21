Azerbaijani referee Elchin Masiyev to officiate Europa League match

Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    21 October, 2025
    Azerbaijani FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev has been appointed to officiate a UEFA Europa League group stage match, Report informs, citing the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

    Masiyev will be the main referee for the third-round clash between Belgian side Genk and Spanish club Real Betis.

    He will be assisted by Elshad Abdullayev and Parvin Talibov, with Tural Gurbanov serving as the fourth official. German referee Robert Schröder will oversee the VAR system, while Azerbaijani official Nijat Ismayilli will act as AVAR.

    The match is scheduled to take place on October 23 at the Cegeka Arena in Genk, Belgium.

