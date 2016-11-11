Azerbaijani national team will play against Northern Ireland

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani national team will play next match of 2018 World Cup qualification.

Report informs, the team coached by Robert Prosinečki will play away match against Northern Ireland team. The match to start at 23:45 Baku time.

After first 3 games, Azerbaijani national team ranks 2nd with 7 points, followed by Northern Ireland team with 4 points. If the rival wins, points will be equal. If Azerbaijani team wins, point difference will reach 6, while draw will keep the 3-point difference.

World Cup, Qualification, Group C

11 November

23:45. Northern Ireland - Azerbaijan

Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

Assistant referees: Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore (FRA)

4th official: Frank Schneider (FRA)

Belfast. Windsor Park Stadium.