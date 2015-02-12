 Top
    Azerbaijani national team meets with "Shakhtar" team in Antalya

    Robert Prosinechky's team will have only one match

    Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national football team will meet with Ukrainian main team "Shakhtar" in the framework of the training camp in Antalya, Turkey. Report was told by the chief administrator of a team, Islam Abbasov.

    According to him, the representative of Donetsk will leave for Antalya after meeting with German "Bavaria" team in the Champions League for the first 1/8 final match on February 17. The match will take place on February 24.

    Azerbaijani team's training camp will last for a week in Antalya.

