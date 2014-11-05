Azerbaijani national team to support "Karabakh"

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national football team will watch the live match of the fourth qualifying stage of the European League between "Karabakh" and Ukrainian "Dnepr" teams at Tofig Bahramov Republican stadium on November 6.

Report informs referring to the website of AFFA, members of the national team who are at the training camp now will support Aghdam club.

The match will start a 9:00 p.m.

Currently, the team is at the camp in connection with European 2016 camp's qualifying match with Norway club on November 16. The game will be held at "Bakcell Arena" and starts at 9:00 p.m.