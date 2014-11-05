 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani national team to support "Karabakh"

    National team will watch the match with Dneper at Tofig Bahramov stadium

    Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national football team will watch the live match of the fourth qualifying stage of the European League between "Karabakh" and Ukrainian "Dnepr" teams at Tofig Bahramov Republican stadium on November 6.

    Report informs referring to the website of AFFA, members of the national team who are at the training camp now will support Aghdam club.

    The match will start a 9:00 p.m.

    Currently, the team is at the camp in connection with European 2016 camp's qualifying match with Norway club on November 16. The game will be held at "Bakcell Arena" and starts at 9:00 p.m.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi