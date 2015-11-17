 Top
    Today Azerbaijani national team plays last match of 2015

    Rival of Azerbaijani football team is Moldavia

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national football team will have its last match of this year today.

    Report informs, rival in the friendly match will be Moldavian team.

    Meeting to be held in Baku Olympic Stadium will start on 21:00. The match will be managed by Georgian referees under management of Lasha Silagava.

    Friendly match

    17 November

    21:00. Azerbaijan - Moldova

    Head referee: Lasha Silagava

    Assistants head referee: Zaza Pipia, David Chigogidze (all from Georgia)

    Fourth referee: Rauf Jabbarov (Azerbaijan) 

