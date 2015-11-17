Today Azerbaijani national team plays last match of 2015

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national football team will have its last match of this year today.

Report informs, rival in the friendly match will be Moldavian team.

Meeting to be held in Baku Olympic Stadium will start on 21:00. The match will be managed by Georgian referees under management of Lasha Silagava.

Friendly match

17 November

21:00. Azerbaijan - Moldova

Head referee: Lasha Silagava

Assistants head referee: Zaza Pipia, David Chigogidze (all from Georgia)

Fourth referee: Rauf Jabbarov (Azerbaijan)