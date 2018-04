Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ On December 2, Azerbaijan national futsal team will participate in the 4 Top Nations International Traditional Tournament in Isfahan, Iran.

Report informs citing AFFA official website, national teams of Iran, Kazakhstan and Russia will also take part in the 6-day competition.

Azerbaijani team will fight against Iran on December 3, Russia on December 4, and Kazakhstan on December 6.