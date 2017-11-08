Azerbaijan will provide security support in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ The conference on the topic of Major Event Safety was held in Doha, Qatar.

Report informs, the event discussed the intergovernmental cooperation and exchange of expertise during 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The participants stressed the importance of joint combat against organized crime, cyber-crime and terrorism.

It was noted that Interpol implements Stadia project with the purpose to benefit from expertise, successes and lessons of countries that hosted major events.

The event stated that the project is very important tool for joint action of global security experts.

It was also stressed, all necessary measures have been taken for the security of 2022 FIFA World Cup.

65 of 192 Interpol members attended the event. Azerbaijan was represented by the deputy minister of internal affairs Oruj Zalov.