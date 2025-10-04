Azerbaijan U-16 team wins silver medal at 3rd CIS Games

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Football
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 16:02
    The Azerbaijan U-16 football team has won the silver medal at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.

    The team, led by head coach Agil Nabiyev, faced Russia in the final.

    The match ended with a 3-2 victory for the opponent.

