Azerbaijan U-16 team wins silver medal at 3rd CIS Games
Football
- 04 October, 2025
- 16:02
The Azerbaijan U-16 football team has won the silver medal at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.
The team, led by head coach Agil Nabiyev, faced Russia in the final.
The match ended with a 3-2 victory for the opponent.
Latest News
16:46
Dozens of flights canceled at Netherlands' Schiphol airport due to stormOther countries
16:27
Türkiye praises Hamas response to Trump's peace planRegion
16:16
Azerbaijani shooter wins silver at 3rd CIS GamesIndividual sports
16:12
Photo
Azerbaijan's Jabrayil celebrating City DayDomestic policy
16:02
Photo
Azerbaijan U-16 team wins silver medal at 3rd CIS GamesFootball
15:46
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russian missile shipOther countries
15:45
Central Bank of Azerbaijan: Financial flows in Azerbaijan increased by 7.3% in 2Q25Finance
15:33
Azerbaijani female athletes win medals at 3rd CIS GamesIndividual sports
15:24