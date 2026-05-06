Azerbaijan U-16 girls to start UEFA development tournament

Azerbaijan's U-16 girls' national team will play first match today at the UEFA Development Tournament held in Baku, Report informs.

The team will face their counterparts from Lithuania in the opening game.

The match will kick off at 05:00 pm local time (GMT+4) at Bina Stadium.

The U-16 side is scheduled to take on Romania on May 8 at the same time, and Georgia on May 11 at 12:00.