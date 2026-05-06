Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan U-16 girls to start UEFA development tournament

    Football
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 11:20
    Azerbaijan U-16 girls to start UEFA development tournament

    Azerbaijan's U-16 girls' national team will play first match today at the UEFA Development Tournament held in Baku, Report informs.

    The team will face their counterparts from Lithuania in the opening game.

    The match will kick off at 05:00 pm local time (GMT+4) at Bina Stadium.

    The U-16 side is scheduled to take on Romania on May 8 at the same time, and Georgia on May 11 at 12:00.

    UEFA Azerbaijan national team
    Azərbaycanın 16 yaşadək qızlardan ibarət millisi UEFA İnkişaf Turnirində ilk oyununa çıxır
    Женская сборная Азербайджана U-16 проводит первый матч на турнире развития УЕФА

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