Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ A preliminary agreement was reached between the AFFA (Azerbaijan Football Federations Association) and the Macedonian Football Federation on the friendly match between the Azerbaijani and Macedonian national teams in Antalya, Turkey.

Report informs citing the AFFA official website, the game will be held on March 27.

Notably, Azerbaijani national team will face Moldova in Antalya on January 30.