Azerbaijan to face Ukraine in World Cup qualifier tonight

Azerbaijan's national football team will play its next match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this evening, going up against Ukraine in a key Group D encounter.

According to Report, the match will take place in the Polish city of Krakow, kicking off at 22:45 Baku time (GMT+4).

Austrian referee Sebastian Gishamer has been appointed to officiate the match.

In the current Group D standings, France leads with 9 points. Ukraine follows with 4 points, Iceland sits third with 3, and Azerbaijan is fourth with just 1 point.