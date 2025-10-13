Azerbaijan to face Ukraine in World Cup qualifier tonight
Football
- 13 October, 2025
- 09:37
Azerbaijan's national football team will play its next match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this evening, going up against Ukraine in a key Group D encounter.
According to Report, the match will take place in the Polish city of Krakow, kicking off at 22:45 Baku time (GMT+4).
Austrian referee Sebastian Gishamer has been appointed to officiate the match.
In the current Group D standings, France leads with 9 points. Ukraine follows with 4 points, Iceland sits third with 3, and Azerbaijan is fourth with just 1 point.
