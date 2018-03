Azerbaijan's U-17 team defeats peers of "Umag Mladost" club

20 October, 2014 12:10

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan's U-17 team played a friendly match in training camp in Croatia. Report informs, Azerbaijani team won over Croatia's "Umag Mladost" club 2-0. Farid Nabiyev and Gara Garayev scored the goals.