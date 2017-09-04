Azerbaijan's Pashayev to referee Sweden-Cyprus match

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani international referee Omar Pashayev has received a new appointment.

Report informs, young FIFA inspector will referee Sweden-Cyprus match of the European Championship among footballers under age of 21 (U-21).

In the match at the Sweden Falkenberg stadium on September 5, Pashayev will be assisted by Namig Huseynov and Mubariz Hashimov as linesmen, and Rauf Jabbarov as the fourth referee. The match will begin at 20:45 Baku time.

Notably, in the first stage, Cyprus defeated Malta with the score of 2:1. Sweden has not played any matches yet.