Azerbaijan national team lost medal chance in Valentin Granatkin tournament

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national U-17 football team failed to pass to next round of 19th traditional tournament dedicated to the memory of FIFA Vice-President Valentin Granatkin.

Report informs, the team managed by Tabriz Hasanov will play for 9-16 places of the tournament.

In today’s match Kazakhstan defeated 2:0 the group leader Lithuania. Kazakhstanis positioned themselves at the top of the group with 5 points and qualified to next round. Lithuanians hold second place with 4 points and are looking for Slovakians to drop points against Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan national team will level points with Lithuania in case of win, but will finish 3rd due to defeat in direct match. Tabriz Hasanov’s team will remain last in case of tie or defeat against Slovakians.

Notably, first two teams in groups will qualify to 1/4 final to struggle through the way to final. Other teams will play for 9-16 plaices.