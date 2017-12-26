Azerbaijan national team footballers meet with Down syndrome children

© Affa.az

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ With organizational support of the AFFA, Baku Olympic Stadium hosted a meeting with children from the Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome operating under the auspices of the Public Union “Caring - For Healthy Generation".

Report informs referring to the AFFA website, children have arrived in the stadium by the bus of national football team and they were greeted on the arena by AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov and the team members.

After Secretary General congratulated the children appeared on the field of play with members of national team. Then children playing with ball on the green field of Baku Olympic Stadium after were presented with gifts.