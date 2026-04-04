Azerbaijan finishes second in interparliamentary football tournament in Türkiye

The Azerbaijani team lost to Türkiye in the final of the interparliamentary international football tournament for TURKPA member states, held in Antalya, Report informs.

Türkiye opened the scoring in the 14th minute with Fatih Sahin, followed by Oktay Canak in the 26th minute and Türkiye's Youth and Sports Minister Osman Bak in the 60+2 minute. Azerbaijan replied with a goal by Farid Mammadguluzada in the 49th minute.

Azerbaijani MP Kamran Bayramov was injured during the match and had to leave the field.

Türkiye took first place in the tournament, Azerbaijan finished second, and Kyrgyzstan claimed third place.

This was the inaugural edition of the tournament, featuring six teams. Azerbaijan initially lost 1:2 to Kyrgyzstan but later defeated Northern Cyprus 3:0 to top the group and advance to the final.