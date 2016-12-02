AZAL PFC signs Malian player

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ AZAL professional football club signed new player. Report informs, referring to club’s web site, the ‘aviators’ engaged Malian midfielder Sadio Tounkara.

The sides signed agreement for 6 months with 1-year extension option.

Documents for official registration of 24-year-old player will be sent to Professional Football League after medical examination.

Tounkara who recently played for Cyprian ‘Enosis’ will wear number 8.

Notably, Sadio Tounkara played for ‘Janna Dark’ in his country and ‘Khazar Lenkaran’.