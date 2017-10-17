AZAL explains reason for allocation a plane for Atletico with 'Karabakh' logo

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC has explained the reason for allocation of an airplane with logo of “Karabakh” to the squad of the Spanish "Atletico" for arrival in Baku.

Report was told by the AZAL spokesperson Pasha Kasamanski.

P. Kasamanski said after the agreement was reached on the charter flight, AZAL decided to send the "Karabakh" airplane to Madrid. The reason was that the aircraft met all the requirements of customer.

Atletico came to Baku to face Azerbaijan's 'Qarabag' FC in the Champions League third round match. The plane that left Madrid-Barajas Airport yesterday landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 22:30 after 6.5-hour flight. A340-500 designed for 237 people. Aircraft has favorable business zone, recreation opportunities during the long trip. The aircraft’s top speed is 890 km/h and it can fly at 15742 meters height. At the front of the airplane, under the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan, was written the word "Karabakh".

Notably, Atletico squad settled in the Marriott Hotel in Baku. The match to be held on October 18 at Baku Olympic Stadium starts at 20:00 local time.