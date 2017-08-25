Atletico de Madrid: We're delighted to return to Baku

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish Atletico de Madrid FC has congratulated Azerbaijan's Qarabag on the occasion of the qualifying to the Champions League group stage.

Report informs citing the club's Twitter page, message reads that Atletico de Madrid "are delighted to return to Baku".

"Congratulations to FC Qarabag for your first participation in the Champions group stage. We're delighted to return to Baku.

Notably, Azerbaijan`s football club Qarabag Aghdam will take on Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Roma in the UEFA Champions League group stage as the draw was held in Monaco.

Qarabag became a first Azerbaijani football club to qualify for the Champions League group stage after beating Danish Copenhagen.

First time the Atletico de Madrid squad have arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan during its cooperation with Baku FC on April 30, 2013.