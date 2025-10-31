Asmir Begović: Qarabag has good chances to advance to next round of Champions League

Former Qarabag and Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begović shared his expectations for the upcoming November 5 match between the two clubs in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage in an interview with Report.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper admitted that he continues to follow the Agdam club"s performances and plans to attend their away game against another English club – Liverpool.

Begović played for Chelsea from 2015 to 2017, and in the 2019/2020 season, he guarded the Qarabag goal, appearing in 10 official matches for the Azerbaijani club. Over the years, he also played for English clubs Stoke City, Bournemouth, Everton, Queens Park Rangers, as well as Italian club Milan. Currently, the Bosnian goalkeeper plays for English Championship club Leicester.

- You have guarded the goals of both Qarabag and Chelsea. What are your expectations for this matchup in the Champions League?

- I hope the match will be interesting. I have warm feelings toward both teams. Qarabag is in great form right now. I think the team will play calmly and confidently against Chelsea – this could create a problem for the opponent. I hope the strongest wins, but a draw would also be a good result.

- Can Qarabag take points from such a strong opponent?

- Yes, especially since the match will be at home. This is a big advantage. The Azerbaijani club has skilled and talented players. The support of the fans in Baku will also play an important role. The main thing is to believe and make the most of every opportunity.

- Some experts believe that Qarabag can advance to the playoffs. Do you agree?

- Absolutely. Qarabag has good chances to be among the 24 best clubs in the tournament. They just need to maintain their current confidence. The team has quality, and if they use this potential properly, they can advance further in the most prestigious club competition on the continent.

- Do you continue to follow Qarabag after leaving the club?

- Yes, I always follow them. Although I spent only a short time there, I gained great experience in Azerbaijan and wish Qarabag only success.

- In the final group stage round, Qarabag will play away against Liverpool. What are your expectations for this match?

- It will be a great game eagerly awaited by both English and Azerbaijani fans. Liverpool is a very strong opponent. This will be the last match of the group stage. I think Qarabag will show worthy football.

- Do you plan to attend this match?

- I really want to. I will try to be at the stadium for the Liverpool-Qarabag game.