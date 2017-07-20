 Top
    Close photo mode

    Arsenal squad hit by food poisoning

    Sickness occurred during pre-season in China

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Arsenal squad were hit by food poisoning in China.

    Report informs citing Sky Sports, the sickness occurred during pre-season friendly with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

    Wenger was shorn of Olivier Giroud because of food poisoning, then captain Per Mertesacker pulled out of the game just moments before kick-off because he too fell ill with the same problem. New signing Sead Kolasinac also had to come off before the break, while Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott were only substitutes because they were sick.

    Wenger's ailing men were outplayed for long periods by Bayern before salvaging a last-gasp 1-1 draw and then winning 3-2 on penalties.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi