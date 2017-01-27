Another footballer sanctioned to play for Azerbaijan national team

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA sanctioned Renat Dadashov, Azerbaijani descent player residing in Germany to play for Azerbaijan national team.

Report informs referring to the AFFA official website, the decision was made after application of Dadashov.

He stated that he wants to play for Azerbaijan national team. Germany’s football authorities, responding to AFFA’s application, informed that, although Dadashov played for younger national teams of Germany, he has never been included in main squad.

AFFA applied to FIFA to sanction the player’s enrollment. FIFA Players’ Status Committee released permission for Renat Dadashov to change association. The player has right to play for Azerbaijan national squad upon his own decision.