Another continents' countries can also play in UEFA Nations League

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin wants to increase the number of the Nations League participants.

Report informs referring to Mundo Deportivo, it is planned to appeal to the countries of other continents in this regard.

Starting from 2021, participation of two countries from South America and one country from Asia and Africa is planned in the Nations League.

It was said that the President of the South American Football Confederation Alejandro Dominguez shows interest to participate in joint project with the UEFA.

Newly established Nations League will start in September 2018. National football teams of 55 countries that are UEFA members will participate in the tournament. The national teams will be divided in the divisions of A, B, C and D. The draw for competition will take place in Lausanne, Switzerland on January 24, 2018.

Following the UEFA, Football Confederations of North America, Central America and Caribbean also established the Nations League.