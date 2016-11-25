Aliyar Aghayev manages Schalke vs. Nice match - VIDEO

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev managed his next international game.

Report informs, 29-year-old referee managed the game between Schalke (Germany) and Nice (France) in Europa League group stage.

The match ended with 2:0 victory of hosts. Goals were scored by Ukrainian Evgeniy Konoplyanka (14th minute) and Dennis Aogo (80th minute) from penalty spot. Aliyar Aghayev handed out 6 yellow and 1 red cards.

Zeynal Zeynalov and Rza Mammadov assisted Aliyar Aghayev as linesmen. Mubariz Hashimov was the forth official of the game.