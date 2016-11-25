 Top
    Close photo mode

    Aliyar Aghayev manages Schalke vs. Nice match - VIDEO

    Azerbaijani referee showed 6 yellow, 1 red cards

    Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev managed his next international game.

    Report informs, 29-year-old referee managed the game between Schalke (Germany) and Nice (France) in Europa League group stage.

    The match ended with 2:0 victory of hosts. Goals were scored by Ukrainian Evgeniy Konoplyanka (14th minute) and Dennis Aogo (80th minute) from penalty spot. Aliyar Aghayev handed out 6 yellow and 1 red cards.

    Zeynal Zeynalov and Rza Mammadov assisted Aliyar Aghayev as linesmen. Mubariz Hashimov was the forth official of the game. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi