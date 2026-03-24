Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iran unlikely to accept US terms in talks, media reports say

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 16:44
    Iran unlikely to accept US terms in talks, media reports say

    The chances of a successful agreement between the United States and Iran to halt hostilities in the Middle East appear slim, Report informs via Al-Arabiya.

    According to the information, Iran is unlikely to accept US demands, which are expected to include limits on the country"s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

    On March 23, US President Donald Trump wrote on social media that the US and Iran held "very good and productive" talks aimed at a full and comprehensive resolution of the conflict in the region.

    The same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Trump considered it possible "to leverage the significant achievements of the Israel Defense Forces and the US military to advance the objectives of the war within a deal - a deal that will preserve our vital interests."

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks
    KİV: İran danışıqlar zamanı ABŞ-nin şərtləri ilə razılaşmayacaq
    СМИ: Иран не согласится на условия США в ходе переговоров

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