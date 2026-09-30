Alessio Hasler: Liechtenstein aiming for a positive result in Baku

Liechtenstein are aiming to secure a positive result in Baku in their UEFA Nations League match against Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein midfielder Alessio Hasler said at a press conference in Baku ahead of the group-stage match, according to Report.

"We have prepared well for the game and are looking forward to tomorrow's match. It was a long journey to get here. The mood in the team is good. We had a high-level preparation," Hasler said.

"We came to Baku to get a positive result. We know our opponent's strengths and weaknesses. We will do everything we can," the footballer added.

The Azerbaijan–Liechtenstein Group 2, League D match will be played tomorrow at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00.