Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Alessio Hasler: Liechtenstein aiming for a positive result in Baku

    Football
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 17:06
    Alessio Hasler: Liechtenstein aiming for a positive result in Baku

    Liechtenstein are aiming to secure a positive result in Baku in their UEFA Nations League match against Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein midfielder Alessio Hasler said at a press conference in Baku ahead of the group-stage match, according to Report.

    "We have prepared well for the game and are looking forward to tomorrow's match. It was a long journey to get here. The mood in the team is good. We had a high-level preparation," Hasler said.

    "We came to Baku to get a positive result. We know our opponent's strengths and weaknesses. We will do everything we can," the footballer added.

    The Azerbaijan–Liechtenstein Group 2, League D match will be played tomorrow at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00.

    UEFA Nations League Liechtenstein
    Lixtenşteyn millisinin futbolçusu Alessio Hasler: "Bakıda yaxşı nəticə qazanmaq istəyirik"
    Алессио Хаслер: Сборная Лихтенштейна рассчитывает на хороший результат в Баку
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