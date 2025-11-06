Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    AFFA president congratulates Qarabag on their successful performance against Chelsea

    Football
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 08:30
    AFFA president congratulates Qarabag on their successful performance against Chelsea

    Rovshan Najaf, President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), has congratulated Qarabag FK on their successful home win against Chelsea, Report informs.

    "Qarabag achieved another historic success today in their matchday four match of the UEFA Champions League main stage against Chelsea. I wholeheartedly congratulate the Qarabag team and our fans, and wish them continued success," he wrote on X.

    Qarabag drew 2-2 with Chelsea in their matchday four match of the UEFA Champions League. The team, coached by Gurban Gurbanov, will play a matchday five match away against Napoli on November 25.

    AFFA Rovshan Najaf Qarabag FK Chelsea UEFA Champions League
    AFFA prezidenti "Qarabağ"ı təbrik edib
    Президент АФФА поздравил "Карабах" с успешной игрой в матче с "Челси"

    Latest News

    08:51

    Gurban Gurbanov: 'Our footballer Kady Borges' injury can be serious'

    Football
    08:47

    Gurban Gurbanov: Draw with Chelsea - decent result for Qarabag FK

    Football
    08:40

    Chelsea head coach: 'Match against Qarabag was tough'

    Football
    08:30

    AFFA president congratulates Qarabag on their successful performance against Chelsea

    Football
    08:24

    Baku Book Center hosts "Joy of Victory" literary-musical evening

    Cultural policy
    08:16
    Photo
    Video

    Champions League: FK Qarabag hold Chelsea in dramatic Baku draw

    Football
    08:08

    Trump acknowledges government shutdown caused significant damage to Republicans

    Other countries
    20:57
    Photo

    ADA University hosts Baku Archifest 2025 architectural festival

    Infrastructure
    20:54

    Qarabag and Chelsea unveil starting lineups for Champions League clash

    Football
    All News Feed