AFFA president congratulates Qarabag on their successful performance against Chelsea

Rovshan Najaf, President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), has congratulated Qarabag FK on their successful home win against Chelsea, Report informs.

"Qarabag achieved another historic success today in their matchday four match of the UEFA Champions League main stage against Chelsea. I wholeheartedly congratulate the Qarabag team and our fans, and wish them continued success," he wrote on X.

Qarabag drew 2-2 with Chelsea in their matchday four match of the UEFA Champions League. The team, coached by Gurban Gurbanov, will play a matchday five match away against Napoli on November 25.