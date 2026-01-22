AFFA President congratulates Qarabag on Eintracht victory
Football
- 22 January, 2026
- 09:06
Rovshan Najaf, President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), congratulated Qarabag FK football club on their 3:2 victory over Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt in the 7th round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase, Report informs.
"In the 7th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, Qarabag Football Club demonstrated great determination and achieved a confident victory over Germany's strong representative, Eintracht. On this successful occasion, I sincerely congratulate our team and all fans, and wish new victories in the upcoming matches," he wrote on X.
