AFFA makes offer to Feyenoord’s player

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA sent an offer to Turkish-origin player of Netherlands’ Feyenoord club Ozancan Kökcü.

Report informs, 18-year-old midfielder will join training camp of the team headed by Yashar Vahabzade in Turkish province Antalya.

If he meets expectations, he will be invited to next training process of Azerbaijan national U-21 team. AFFA’s deputy technical director Zaur Hajimaharramov told report, the player hasn’t been officially invited to the national team yet. According to him, they will examine Ozancan Kökcü during Antalya camp: “We want to strengthen some positions. We call him to the camp to examine. He is not the only player we call; there are number of other players. We don’t have players in our country for these positions. I can’t say to which country we will apply in case the head coach approves Kökcü. We clarify the issue as soon as the head coach approves him”.

Notably, the player of Feyenoord’s U19 and U21 teams is in the spotlight of English Manchester City and Italian Lazio clubs. He has both Turkish and Dutch citizenships. His current contract with Feyenoord expires at the end of current season. Although the club offered him a new contract, the Ozancan Kökcü doesn’t hurry to decide.