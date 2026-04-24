AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) and the Johan Cruyff Institute have signed a cooperation agreement, Report informs.

The document aims to develop sports talent, including in football, and enhance knowledge and skills through this collaboration.

Under the agreement, Azerbaijani citizens wishing to study in the institute's programs will be able to apply through AFFA on more accessible and preferential terms.

This opportunity will also be available to representatives of other sports federations.

This initiative will facilitate the access of local specialists to international educational opportunities and strengthen the exchange of knowledge and experience between the parties.

This collaboration is part of AFFA's strategy to expand international partnerships in football education and human resource development.

AFFA thus became the first sports federation in the country to establish a partnership with the institute.

The Johan Cruyff Institute is an international educational institution specializing in sports management, football business, marketing, and leadership.

The Institute has been operating since 1999 and currently offers over 90 programs and has an extensive global network of over 11,000 alumni.