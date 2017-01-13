Adanaspor manager confirms intention to transfer Reynaldo

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish club Adanaspor intends to transfer Qarabag FC player Reynaldo.

Report informs, the club's manager Levent Şahin said.

He said that the club intends to transfer Brazilian forward to strengthen offensive line: "We will definitely transfer a forward. Reynaldo is one of the players in our transfer list. The management wants to end transfers. If any problem, we will think about another forward".

Notably, the Turkish media states that Adanaspor sent a proposal to Qarabag. The Turkish club intends to resolve the issue in the near future.