Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Media: White House says US-Iran ceasefire does not include Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 19:49
    Media: White House says US-Iran ceasefire does not include Lebanon

    The White House considers that the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran does not apply to Lebanon, Barak Ravid, a correspondent for the US portal Axios and Israel"s Channel 12 said on X, according to Report.

    "White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt told me that Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire agreement with Iran," he noted.

    US-Iran talks Barak Ravid Lebanon
    Tramp: Livan ikihəftəlik atəşkəs razılaşmasına daxil edilməyib - YENİLƏNİB
    Трамп: Ливан не включен в двухнедельное соглашение о прекращении огня - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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