Media: White House says US-Iran ceasefire does not include Lebanon
Other countries
- 08 April, 2026
- 19:49
The White House considers that the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran does not apply to Lebanon, Barak Ravid, a correspondent for the US portal Axios and Israel"s Channel 12 said on X, according to Report.
"White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt told me that Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire agreement with Iran," he noted.
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