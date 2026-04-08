Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Lebanon: 89 killed, 800 injured in today's attacks

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 19:56
    Lebanon: 89 killed, 800 injured in today's attacks

    Nearly 90 people were killed in Lebanon as a result of today's attacks, Report informs citing Al Jazeera.

    At least 89 people were killed and more than 800 were injured in today's Israeli strikes across Lebanon, according to the information.

    Escalation in Middle East Israel Lebanon
    Livanda bugünkü hücumlar zamanı 89 nəfər ölüb, 800 nəfər yaralanıb
    В Ливане в ходе сегодняшних атак погибли 89 человек, 800 ранены

    Latest News

    20:28
    Photo

    Heavy rains in Türkiye kill two, cause widespread flooding

    Region
    20:17

    Araghchi and Bayramov discuss regional situation – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Sharif urges Middle East conflict parties to respect ceasefire agreements

    Other countries
    19:56

    Lebanon: 89 killed, 800 injured in today's attacks

    Other countries
    19:49

    Media: White House says US-Iran ceasefire does not include Lebanon

    Other countries
    19:45

    Iran strikes oil facilities, power plant in Kuwait

    Other countries
    19:25

    Erdogan and Trump discuss US-Iran ceasefire agreement

    Region
    19:22

    Seven dead, seven injured in traffic accident in Türkiye

    Region
    19:14

    Azerbaijan and Serbia discuss cooperation in energy efficiency

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed