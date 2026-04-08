Lebanon: 89 killed, 800 injured in today's attacks
Other countries
- 08 April, 2026
- 19:56
Nearly 90 people were killed in Lebanon as a result of today's attacks, Report informs citing Al Jazeera.
At least 89 people were killed and more than 800 were injured in today's Israeli strikes across Lebanon, according to the information.
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