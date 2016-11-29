Two onboard players of crashed Colombian plane played for Azerbaijani clubs

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two onboard players of FC Chapecoense of the crashed plane in Colombia have played for Azerbaijani clubs.

Report informs, they are Filipe José Machado and Willian Thiego de Jesus.

Machado competed in the composition of Baku club Inter in 2010/2011. The 32-year-old full-back took part in 9 matches of the club.

30-year-old full-back Willian Thiego de Jesus played for Khazar Lankaran. In January 2014, he signed a 1.5 year contract, however, it was terminated in December of the same year by mutual consent.

360 Radio Colombia declares 6 survivors of 81 people on board. They are Allan Russell full-back, Danilo Padilla and Jakson Follmann goalkeepers. They were taken to the hospital. Names of other 3 were not disclosed.