Two more clubs of Champions League 1/16 finals will be determined

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 8 matches of VI round will be held at the UEFA Champions League qualifier.

Report informs, after A, B, C and D groups matches, 8 clubs of the continent's most prestigious club tournament and 4 clubs of Europa League will be identified.

Champions League, group stage, VI round

6 December

Group A

23:45. Basel (Switzerland) - Arsenal (England)

23:45. PSG (France) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

Points: PSG - 11. Arsenal - 11. Ludogorets - 2. Basel - 2.

Group B

23:45. Benfica (Portugal) - Napoli (Italy)

23:45. Dynamo (Kyiv, Ukraine) - Beşiktaş (Turkey)

Points: Benfica - 8. Napoli - 8. Beşiktaş - 7. Dynamo - 2.

Group C

23:45. Manchester City (England) - Celtic (Scotland)

23:45. Barcelona (Spain) - Borussia (Monchengladbach, Germany)

Points: Barcelona - 12, Manchester City - 8. Borussia - 5. Celtic - 2.

Group D

23:45. Bayern München (Germany) - Atletico (Spain)

23:45. PSV (the Netherlands) - Rostov (Russia)

Points: Atletico - 15. Bayern München - 9. Rostov - 4. PSV - 1.