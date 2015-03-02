1/4 final football matches fixture of Azerbaijan Cup revealed

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Start time of 1/4 final football matches of Azerbaijan Cup announced
Report informs citing the official website of the Professional Football League, 3 matches to be held on March 4 will take place in Baku.
Whistle will be blown at the same time. The last match of the day will be held in Gabala.
March 4 (Wednesday)
17:00. Neftchi (Baku) - AZAL(Baku)
Baku, Bakcell Arena
17:00. Inter (Baku) - Khazar Lankaran
Baku, Inter Arena
17:00. Karabakh (Agdam) - Baku
Baku, T. Bahramov Stadium
19:00. Gabala - Simurg (Zagatala)
Gabala City Stadium
