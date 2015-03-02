 Top
    1/4 final football matches fixture of Azerbaijan Cup revealed

    Games will be held in Baku to start at the same time

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Start time of 1/4 final football matches of Azerbaijan Cup announced

    Report informs citing the official website of the Professional Football League, 3 matches to be held on March 4 will take place in Baku.

    Whistle will be blown at the same time. The last match of the day will be held in Gabala.

    March 4 (Wednesday)

    17:00. Neftchi (Baku) - AZAL(Baku)

    Baku, Bakcell Arena

    17:00. Inter (Baku) - Khazar Lankaran

    Baku, Inter Arena

    17:00. Karabakh (Agdam) - Baku

    Baku, T. Bahramov Stadium

    19:00. Gabala - Simurg (Zagatala)

    Gabala City Stadium

