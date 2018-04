Baku.30 December. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, a license issued for banking activity to Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan OJSC, Report informs referring the information given by the Central Bank.

"The decision was taken due to the fact that the new bank fully complies with all set requirements", CBAR information declares.

The new bank is a subsidiary of Turkish T.C. Ziraat Bank in Azerbaijan.