Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Zamir Iqbal: IsDB ready to co-finance projects, support TIF sukuk issuance

    Finance
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 12:56
    Zamir Iqbal: IsDB ready to co-finance projects, support TIF sukuk issuance

    The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is ready to support the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) through co-financing opportunities, treasury-related cooperation, and knowledge exchange, IsDB Vice President Zamir Iqbal told a meeting with the TIF delegation headed by President Baghdad Amreyev, as quoted by Report.

    The meeting held at the ISDB headquarters discussed areas of potential collaboration between TIF and the IsDB.

    During the discussion, Baghdad Amreyev reaffirmed the fund's intention to build a long-term and practical partnership with the IsDB. He pointed to the close alignment between the two institutions' strategic priorities and noted TIF's interest in cooperation covering co-financing projects, treasury and liquidity management, resource mobilization, and institutional capacity building.

    The TIF president had noted the importance of formalizing cooperation efforts in the form of an MoU, regular technical engagement, and a collaborative project pipeline, and expressed optimism that closer collaboration would yield concrete results for the member states shared by both institutions.

    Vice President of the IsDB, Dr. Zamir Iqbal, conveyed the IsDB's readiness to support the TIF through co-financing opportunities, treasury-related cooperation, and knowledge exchange. In that context, the discussion touched on the possibility of a future liquidity line between the two institutions and potential support for sukuk issuances by TIF when timing allows. He also referred to IsDB's experience with Islamic finance products and principles as relevant input for TIF as it develops its funding framework.

    The Igbal noted that IsDB operations remain largely focused on the public sector, accounting for around 90% of total activities. The bank also maintains a dedicated PPP department, with which TIF held separate discussions during the mission, following his suggestion.

    The meeting confirmed the mutual interest of both institutions in advancing structured and practical cooperation. The parties also agreed to further explore cooperation in relation to the upcoming IsDB Annual Meetings, scheduled for 16-19 June 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

    The Turkic Investment Fund was established on May 18, 2024, by Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. The fund aims to support public and private projects in Turkic-speaking countries, attract investment in infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism, and promote sustainable economic growth.

    Islamic Development Bank Turkic Investment Fund Baghdad Amreyev Zamir Iqbal sukuk issuances
    Замир Игбал: ИБР готов совместно финансировать проекты и поддержать выпуск сукук TIF

    Latest News

    13:05

    Sabina Aliyeva: Amnesty reflects humanitarian approach of Azerbaijan's criminal justice policy

    Incident
    12:58

    Three-day geomagnetic storm expected

    Education and science
    12:56

    Zamir Iqbal: IsDB ready to co-finance projects, support TIF sukuk issuance

    Finance
    12:36

    Azerbaijan, US mull key aspects of economic partnership

    Business
    12:25
    Photo

    Vice President of Türkiye arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:12
    Photo
    Video

    Amnesty act implemented at juvenile correctional facility in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    12:08

    Darnagul station on Absheron rail line to open in early 2026

    Infrastructure
    12:05

    Justice Ministry to swiftly implement new amnesty act in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    11:56

    BP begins seismic survey at Karabagh field in Azerbaijan's Caspian sector

    Energy
    All News Feed