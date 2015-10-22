World Bank Vice-president to arrive in Baku

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ This evening World Bank (WB) Vice-President for Europe and Central Asia, Cyril Muller to pay official visit to Azerbaijan. Report was told in the WB office in Baku, the visit will end on Saturday.

During the travel, which will take place within the framework of familiarity with the region C.Muller is expected to meet with Azerbaijani officials. Also he will introduce the new WB director of the South Caucasus region, Mercy Tembon.

C.Muller took his office as the WB Vice-president in September of this year.