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The World Bank expects Azerbaijan's GDP growth to reach 1.2% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027, Report informs citing the October issue of the World Bank's Europe and Central Asia Economic Update.

Compared to the April forecast, the estimate for Azerbaijan's economic growth in 2026 was lowered by 0.8 percentage points, while the forecast for 2027 was left unchanged.

In 2025, Azerbaijan's economy grew by 1.4%.

The World Bank attributes the growth slowdown in Azerbaijan to the ongoing structural decline in the oil sector, reduced state capital expenditures, and weaker-than-expected growth in the non-oil economy.