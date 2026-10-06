Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    World Bank revises Azerbaijan's GDP growth forecast for 2026

    Finance
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 10:06
    World Bank revises Azerbaijan's GDP growth forecast for 2026

    The World Bank expects Azerbaijan's GDP growth to reach 1.2% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027, Report informs citing the October issue of the World Bank's Europe and Central Asia Economic Update.

    Compared to the April forecast, the estimate for Azerbaijan's economic growth in 2026 was lowered by 0.8 percentage points, while the forecast for 2027 was left unchanged.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan's economy grew by 1.4%.

    The World Bank attributes the growth slowdown in Azerbaijan to the ongoing structural decline in the oil sector, reduced state capital expenditures, and weaker-than-expected growth in the non-oil economy.

    World Bank Oil sector
    Dünya Bankı Azərbaycanda bu il üçün iqtisadi artım proqnozunu yeniləyib
    Всемирный банк изменил прогноз роста ВВП Азербайджана на 2026 год
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed