World Bank: Azerbaijan's public debt to amount to 23% of GDP in 2025
Finance
- 28 October, 2025
- 15:28
According to World Bank (WB) forecasts, Azerbaijan's total public debt will amount to 23.1% of GDP in 2025, Report informs referring to the WB.
This figure is expected to increase to 24.7% next year, before declining slightly to 24.6% of GDP in 2027.
According to the WB, government spending is projected at 33% of GDP this year, decreasing to 32.4% of GDP next year and 32.3% of GDP in 2027.
At the same time, the WB expects government revenue at 36.5% of GDP in 2025, 34.2% of GDP in 2026, and 39.9% of GDP in 2027.
According to World Bank forecasts, the fiscal balance is expected at 3.6% of GDP in 2025, 1.9% of GDP in 2026 and 1.7% of GDP in 2027.
