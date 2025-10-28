World Bank: Azerbaijan's public debt to amount to 23% of GDP in 2025

According to World Bank (WB) forecasts, Azerbaijan's total public debt will amount to 23.1% of GDP in 2025, Report informs referring to the WB.

This figure is expected to increase to 24.7% next year, before declining slightly to 24.6% of GDP in 2027.

According to the WB, government spending is projected at 33% of GDP this year, decreasing to 32.4% of GDP next year and 32.3% of GDP in 2027.

At the same time, the WB expects government revenue at 36.5% of GDP in 2025, 34.2% of GDP in 2026, and 39.9% of GDP in 2027.

According to World Bank forecasts, the fiscal balance is expected at 3.6% of GDP in 2025, 1.9% of GDP in 2026 and 1.7% of GDP in 2027.