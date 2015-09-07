World Bank appoints new regional director for South Caucasus

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ The World Bank has appointed a new Regional director for the South Caucasus, who will lead the development and implementation of the Bank’s Country Partnership Strategies in three countries, Report informs referring to foreign media.

Mercy Tembon was appointed Regional Director effective from October 1. Tembon will oversee the Bank’s program in three countries; Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

“She will lead the dialogue with civil society and other development partners will be based in Tbilisi, which hosts the bank’s regional office for South Caucasus,” a statement from the World Bank reads.

Tembon officially took office as the Country manager for Burkina Faso on September 2, 2012. A Cameroonian national, she joined the Bank in 2000 as an education specialist in the Africa Region Human Development Sector (AFTH2.) Since then she has held many positions, her most recent being Country Manager for Burundi.

Tembon will replace Henry Kerali, who was appointed to the position on July 1, 2012 and is now moving to his new position as the Regional Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.