Western indexes rate show different variatons

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ On November 30 at the US stock market Dow Jones index decreased by 0,43% to 17 721,13 points, the S & P 500 down by 0,46% - to 2 080,45 points and the Nasdaq increased by 0,37% - to 5 108,7 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,3% - up to 6 356,09 points, the German DAX increased by 0,78% - up to 11 382,23 points, the French CAC-40 index up by 0,56% - to 4 957,60 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold increased by 0,7% to 1 063,70 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0583 USD (-0,22%).