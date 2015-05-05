West Fund indexes increased

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 4, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,26% and made 18 070,40. S&P 500 index increased by 0,29% and amounted to 2 114,49 and Nasdaq by 0,23% and constituted to 5 016,93 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,36% and amounted to 6 985,95 points, the German DAX up by 1,44% and made 11 619,85 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,70% and made 5 081,97 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,09% and amounted to 1 185,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,05% and made 1,1140.